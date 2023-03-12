Two Nigerians, one Ivorian nabbed in India for drugs

A special cell team led by Delhi Police has busted an international narcotic drug cartel by arresting three key international members of the cartel. Delhi police recovered 14.5 kg of Methaqualone from the arrested accused.

All accused are of African nationality and are identified as Nnamani Ahukajude, Franck Oumarlbrahim, and Chinezie.

The international value of recovered contraband is over Rs. 60 crores.

Special Commissioner of Police, HGS Dhaliwal, said that there was information about the indulgence of Delhi-based persons of African origin in drug trafficking in parts of the country from Delhi-NCR.

This information was developed and members of this drug cartel in Delhi/NCR were identified.

Specific information was received in Special Cell on March 4 about the arrival of a Nigerian national with a consignment of Methaqualone near a petrol pump at the Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram Expressway.

Following this, a raid was conducted and a trap was laid near the petrol pump.

At about 11:40pm, Nnamani Ahukajude (Nigerian) was spotted with a trolley bag from Dhaula Kuan’s side, where he stopped near metro pillar 99 at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

After waiting for five minutes, he was surrounded by the members of the team.

A search of his trolley bag was conducted and 4.680 kg of Methaqualone was found concealed in cardboard boxes further wrapped by cloths kept in a bag, which was seized.

A criminal case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at PS Special Cell in this regard and an investigation was taken up.

ACP of Special Cell, Atar Singh, stated that the arrested accused, Nnamani Ahukajude, disclosed that he was a member of the drug cartel being run by persons of African origin in Delhi/NCR.

He also disclosed that he had procured the recovered drugs from one Frank Oumarlbrahim of Cote d’Ivoire residing in Greater Noida.

On investigating the case, Chinezie (Nigerian) was arrested on March 6 from outside the ONGC Building in Vasant Kunj.

Police recovered 14.5 kg of Methaqualone from him.

During the interrogation, they disclosed that they would receive the consignments of Methaqualone from a person of African origin in Greater Noida.

They used to exchange drugs mostly in the area of INA Market, Vasant Kunj Mall, C-1 Janak Puri and Vikaspuri in Delhi.

Three accused have also disclosed sending drugs to Bangalore and Mumbai from Delhi/NCR through their carriers.

They usually send their carriers to Bangalore via Ahmadabad through long-route buses which they board at Dhaula Kuan.

They have disclosed to have been indulging in drug trafficking for more than two years.

ILLEGAL STAY IN INDIA

All three arrested drug suppliers have been illegally staying in India without valid travel documents.

Nnamani Ahukajude has disclosed that he arrived in India in March 2022 on a six months tourist visa, but did not return to his country even after the expiry of his visa.

Franck disclosed that he had come to India in January 2022 on a six months tourist visa, but he did not return to his country Cote d’Ivoire even after expiry of his visa.

A fake passport in the name of accused Franck Oumarlbrahim having his photograph purported to have been issued from Cote d’Ivoire has been recovered from him.

Chinezie disclosed that he had come to India in January 2018 on a tourist visa for six months.

However, he did not return to his country Nigeria, thereafter, and has been staying in India illegally since then.

The accused has admitted that the said passport, visa stickers and immigration stamps are fake.

They have also disclosed that these fake passports, visa stickers and immigration stamps were procured by them through their Delhi-based Nigerian associate.

They have also been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act and other offences of cheating, impersonation, forgery, preparation, and possession of forged documents under the IPC.

Efforts to identify/arrest the remaining members of the drug cartel are going on.

