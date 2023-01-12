Two Nigerians arrested in India for duping Indian woman of N6.6m

A city-based ophthalmologist coughed up Rs 12 lakh to a gang of Nigerians who promised to resolve her “love” problems.

Based on complaint, police arrested two Nigerians for duping her after promising to cast a love spell and change her love life.

The accused have been identified as Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan Uzaka, 35, residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Their associates, Michale Ajunda and Daniel, are on the run.

One of the accused has a criminal record.

The ophthalmologist from Kushaiguda said she was going through a rough patch in her life and searched for love spell caster on Google to solve her love problems.

She found a phone number and contacted the person seeking help.

The accused, who answered the call, promised to perform some prayers for her.

As per his demand, the doctor initially transferred Rs 1 lakh and fell in his trap, sending Rs 11 lakh more to bank accounts specified by the accused who cited that the amount was necessary to perform prayers, police said.

Based on the complaint, police collected the evidence and rushed to Delhi.

Police arrested two of the accused.

“The accused came to India to do clothes business. They incurred losses and decided to dupe people on the pretext of solving problems through special prayers. They procured bank account details of locals and posted advertisements,” police said.

What went against the doctor was, after she contacted the accused, her love life became better and she believed in the accused, losing more money.

Times of India.