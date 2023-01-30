Two Nigerians arrested, declared wanted in alleged $500,000 air ticket scam in Canada + Photo

The Police in Peel Region of Canada have alleged that two suspects fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets valued in excess of $500,000.

Investigators said they claimed to working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to commit the fraud.

According to Toronto City News, investigators said the fraud, between June and December of 2021, was perpetrated using an accessed secure online booking portal of a major European airline.

“It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially,” police said in release.

Police said the majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area of Canada and the flights were mainly to Africa.

The Police, according to Toronto City News, arrested Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan, and charged him with Fraud Over $5,000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton.

Akinrinade is wanted for Obtaining by False Pretense, Unlawful Use of a Computer, Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence and Fraud Under $5,000.