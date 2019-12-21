Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu, students of Federal University of Technology Owerri, who were held hostage at the Bosnia-Herzegovina Border Camp arrived Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday night.

The students were officially received by the Secretary, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Engr. Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, on behalf of the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Bassi urged the two Nigerians students to always be of good behaviour wherever and whenever they find themselves by obeying the laws of their country of stay.

Bassi commended the Federal Government through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama; Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary; and all Mission Staff for the humane and prompt response to the plight of the two Nigerians.

Furthermore, the NIDCOM Secretary commended the timely and untiring efforts and energy by Dabiri-Erewa for ensuring their release and return home to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Uchenna and Chinedu, after narrating their ordeals, which included language barrier, harsh and hostile treatment and camp conditions as well as feeding, said they are however overwhelmed with joy to be back home.

Uchenna and Chinedu were in Croatia for the International University Table Tennis Tournament, but were arrested while on a walk out in the capital for their inability to present supporting documents, which they claimed were in their hotel rooms, and transferred to Bosnia-Herzegovina Border Camp where migrants are processed.

They were arrested on November 16, 2019.