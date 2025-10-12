Two nabbed at Lagos airport with $6.180m, £53,415 cash

The suspects: Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi, have been intercepted with $6.180 million and £53,415 cash at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State.

The two suspects were intercepted with the cash during a routine check on Saturday at MM2 while trying to board an Aero Contractors flight to Abuja.

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos have commenced investigations of the two travelers arrested by operatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Upon arrest, the suspects, who arrived in the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates enroute Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, were immediately handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), who subsequently handed them over to the EFCC for further investigations and prosecution.

Also found on the suspects were three mobile phones.

The suspects and the exhibits were received by CSE Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmed Ghali.