Two men who specialised in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint in Ijebu-Ode and its environs were on Monday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command while making efforts to snatch another motorcycle.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Monday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the suspects: Joshua Michael. 27, and Emeka Nwanga, 26, were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO of Ilese-Ijebu that armed robbers were about to snatch a motorcycle from its owner around Ikangba Estate, Ijebu-Ode.

Upon the distress call, the DPO, SP Olusesi Kayode, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery team to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels, but were hotly chased and apprehended with the help of members of the public.

The motorcycle rider and his machine were rescued from the bandits.

Recovered from them was a locally made double barrel pistol.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.