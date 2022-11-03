Two-month-old baby whose arm was broken by his father is dead

The two-month-old baby, whose arm was broken by his father, Confidence Amatobi, for disturbing his sleep, has reportedly died.

The Eagle Online recalls that Amatobi, who is a native of Amurie in Isu LGA of Imo State, carried out the act in anger.

He reportedly broke the two-month-old baby’s arm by beating him with a plastic cloth hangar.

The baby’s broken hand was subsequently amputated.

However, he reportedly died a few days after the amputation.

A Twitter user, Kanu Garba, confirmed the baby’s death in a tweet on Wedneday evening.

Garba noted that the boy’s father can now sleep peacefully now that he is dead.

He tweeted: “The two-month-old baby who was beaten by his father for disturbing his sleep died today.

“Before his death, the hand injured had to be amputated.

“The father can now sleep peacefully.”

The assault on the baby had attracted condemnation and outrage, with the Imo State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists and National Human Right Commission calling on the Imo State Government and the police to immediately arrest and prosecute the suspect.

However, the suspect is still at large as there is no report of his arrest yet.





