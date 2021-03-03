A Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the remand of Kamolideen Baale, 28, and Tunde Tawa, 26, over alleged kidnapping of their neighbour’s five-year-old boy.

The defendants were also accused of demanding N60,000 ransom from the boy’s parents.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, hearing the case ordered that the defendants, facing two counts of alleged conspiracy and kidnapping be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos,

They were remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The case was adjourned until March 16.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 8.30p.m. on Feb. 11, at No. 57, Freeman St., Kadara, Ebute-Meta area of Lagos.

He said that the defendants lured the five-year-old boy from their house with some sweets.

According to him, the defendants went ahead to call his parents, demanding N60,000 ransom to release him.

Nurudeen said that when the parents reported the kidnapping to the police, an investigation was conducted and the boy was found in the custody of the defendants.

The offences contravened Sections 411 and 271 (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 271 (3) stipulates 21 years imprisonment for the offence of kidnapping with ransom requests.