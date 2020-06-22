A Magistrates’ Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Monday ordered that two men who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl be remanded in police custody.

The police charged Sharifu Garba, 28, and Kasimu Mohammed, 32 with conspiracy and rape.

Magistrate Muhammadu Sani-Bunza, who gave the order, adjourned the case until July 2, 2020 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sergeant Muntari Mati, told the court that the two defendants, who reside in Landari village, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State on April 4, lured the victim into the bush and allegedly defiled her.

The offence, Mati said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code Law of Kebbi State.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence.