Two men nabbed inside ‘korope’ with pistol, ammunition in Lagos

Officers of the Aswani Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Marshal Sunday, 24, and Amaechi Obi, 39.

The two were nabbed in the early hours of May 22, 2022 inside an unregistered mini bus, popularly known as Korope.

According to available information, Sunday and Obi were arrested at about 4:40am at Five-Star Bus Stop along Oshodi/Apapa Expressway when the officers flagged down the bus on reasonable suspicion that the occupants were up to mischief.

After a thorough search, a Browning pistol and three rounds of 7.65mm live ammunition were discovered in the vehicle.

Also found with them were one Fidelity Bank ATM card and one itel mobile phone.

While two of the three occupants were arrested, the third escaped.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, while commending officers and men of the Command for their doggedness in the fight against crime, has charged them to redouble efforts towards annihilating crime within Lagos State.