Two men, Nofia Popoola, 30, and Anuoluwapo Adeniji, 28, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, for allegedly stealing N185,000 from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, the defendants and others still at large committed the offences from July 2017 to June 2020, at Elejigbo, Lisa, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants stole the sum by hacking into IBEDC Prepaid Token Account.

He said the defendants generated a token to recharge prepaid meters for customers without IBEDC’s authorisation.

The prosecutor said that the defendants also collected N70,000 from one Festus Adeniji on the pretext of getting a prepaid meter for him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi granted each of the defendants N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until November 23 for substantive hearing.