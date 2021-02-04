Two middle-aged men, who allegedly engaged in public fighting, were on Thursday brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendants, Sunday Kuton, 29, and Nnamdi Mini, 26, are facing one count charge of public fighting.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 29 at about 1:30pm at Agbalata International Market, Coconut Market in Badagry, Lagos.

Nkem said the defendants fought in public with broken bottles, thereby injuring themselves.

He said the defendants were handed over to the Police for prosecution by the officials of the market.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Section 54 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted each of the defendants to bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until February 22 for mention.