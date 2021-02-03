Two persons, Adeleke Osaguna (50) and Ondia Emmanuel (30), were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged child abuse.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing three counts bordering on child abuse.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 15 at Ijero-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendants employed Janet Onah (16); Cecilia Peter (16) and Happiness Afori, (16) as domestic help outside their homes or family environment.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 28(3) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the defendants, Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant his clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Adedayo Oyebanji, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 11, for hearing.