Two men on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 6 for allegedly stealing a cell phone and N15,000 from their roommate.

The police charged Sunday Adams and Fatai Jimoh with two counts of joint act and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Peter Ejike of the FCT Command, told the court that the complainant, Nasiru Ahmed of Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, reported the matter on October 11 at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station.

Ejike alleged that on October 11, at 8.20 p.m., while the complainant was asleep, the defendants, who were his roommates, formed a common intention and stole from him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ahmed Bala-Ndajiwo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety each in like sum.