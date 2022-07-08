Two men in court for alleged N1.6 million fraud

Two men on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N1.6 million on false pretence.

The defendants are Martins Orisamoluwa, 45, an Estate Agent of 2, Dele Ajayi Close, Egbeda, Lagos State; and Kolawole Fasunuwa, 46, an artist, a resident of 10A, Shina Kuforiti Street, Ota, Ogun State.

They were charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 22 at 23, 2022 Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants obtained N1.6 million from the complainant, Temitope Abidoye, on the pretence of helping her to secure a plot of land.

The prosecutor stated that the defendants sent the receipt of payment and also the pictures of the land to the complainant.

Akeem said that it was when the complainant wanted to start work on the land that she discovered that the land was owned by another person.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000.