Two men docked over alleged possession of human head in Oyo

Two men, Ganiyu Morufu, 50, and Abideen Raheem, 44, were on Thursday dragged before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan on allegations of unlawful possession of a fresh human head.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ganiyu and Raheem, who are both residents of Ibadan, were arraigned on three- counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession of human head and exhuming the dead, but each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Iyabo Oladoyin told the court that defendants allegedly committed the offences on Dec. 6, at noon at Idi – Arere area, Ibadan.

Oladoyin said that the Ganiyu unlawfully concealed a fresh human head in a polythene bag which was found in his possession.

“Ganiyu and Raheem without lawful justification also did improperly interfere with a freshly buried human remains by digging the grave and severing the head,” the prosecutor said.

She said, the offences contravened Section 242 (1) (b), 329A and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The NAN recalls that the defendants allegedly exhumed and severed the head at the Abode Cemetery, on Akanran Road, Olunde, Ibadan.

The Defence Counsel, Oritshuwa Uwanah, asked the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, and adjourned the matter until Feb. 1, 2022 for mention.