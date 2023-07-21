Two men docked for stealing valuables worth N5.2m

828 828

The police Friday arraigned two men before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing Jewelry and other valuable items worth N5.2 million.

The defendants, Owolabi Cole, 24 and Abdullahi Suleimon, 20, whose house addresses were not provided, are being tried for alleged stealing, burglary and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences at about 11.17pm Elebute, Ilogbo road, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and their accomplices conspired to break into the apartment of the complainant, Taiwo Olaleye, and stole jewellery, kitchen utensils and other valuable items worth N5.2 million.

He told the court that vigilante members arrested the defendants and handed them over to the police.

The prosecutor said that offences contravened Sections 390(9),411 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ruled that the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should be gainfully employed.

He further held that such sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until August 24, for further hearing.