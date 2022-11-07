Two men docked for constituting public nuisance in Abuja

The Police have arraigned four men in a Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja, for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The defendants- Augustine Anegwa and Femi Furture, who had no fixed address, were arraigned for constituting nuisance after an injunction to discontinue.

They, however, denied committing the offence.

The Prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team of Police Patrol attached to Nyanya Division, Abuja October 20.

He said that while the team was on patrol within Nyanya jurisdiction, a black spot where valuables, handset and bags are snatched from passersby, it arrested the defendants.

Osho said the defendants were seen constituting nuisance and causing panic for the road users (passersby), despite several warnings to stay clear of the road.

According to him, the defendants are suspected to be part of a criminal syndicate that specialises in snatching items and indulging in other nefarious activities.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under the Penal Code.

The judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until November 29 for hearing.





