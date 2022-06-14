Two men docked for allegedly stealing housewife’s purse

Two men were on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing a housewife’s purse.

The police charged Francis Raphael, 38 and Adekunle Olaniyi, 26, whose addresses were not given with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 3, at about 2 p.m., at Shoprite, Dugbe area, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants stole the purse containing business cards, official staff ID, voters’ card, passport, hospital card, 20 Euro and the sum of N1, 700.

He said the purse belonged to Deborah Adesola.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, admitted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 25, for hearing.