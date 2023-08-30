 Two men docked for allegedly stealing from 17 bags of  ‘preform’ materials from toy company

Two men were on Wednesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Oga, Ogun for allegedly stealing 17 bags of “preform” materials from a toy company worth N150,000.

The police charged Atanda Abiodun, 23 and Ismail Ojekunle, 29 with theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on Aug. 22, at about 6.30pm at Loveleen Company, located at Km 30, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and their accomplices, being staff members of the company, conspired and stole 17 bags of preforms materials,valued at N150,000 belonging to their employee.

He said that they were caught in the act of committing the offence by the company security.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate O.O.Okiki admitted them to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Okiki ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 9 for further hearing.