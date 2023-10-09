Two men docked for allegedly stealing diesel from their employer

Two men were on Monday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing 25 kegs of diesel worth N1.2 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Makinde Sunday,46, and Oluwaseun Elijah,33 with theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 25, at Danzchiyi Global Limited in Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the two defendants being staff of Danzchiyi Global Limited, conspired and stole 25 kegs of diesel, worth N1.2 million, belonging to their employer.

He said that they were caught by the security guard and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 353(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O.O. Okiki, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Okiki ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until October10 for further hearing.