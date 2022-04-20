Two men docked for allegedly stealing cooking gas worth N5.3m

Two men were on Wednesday docked in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing 8,924,000(kg) of Gas worth N5. 2 million.

The police charged John Ameh, 22; and Adenuga Sherif ,40; whose addresses were not given, with conspiracy and felony to wit stealing.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp John Iberedem, said the the defendants committed the offence between February and April at No 15, Abike Jokogbade street, Sholebo Estate area of Ikorodu, Lagos

Iberedem alleged that the defendants conspired and stole the gas property of ARCUS gas company located in Ikorodu.

The prosecutor added that at the same date and time, Sherif dishonestly received 8924,000 kg of gas knowing same quantity as stolen from ARCUS Gas company in contravention of sections 411 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A. Olagbegi-Adelabu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 26 for mention.