Two men docked for allegedly stealing building materials worth N860,000

Two men, who allegedly stole building materials valued at N860,000, were on Tuesday charged before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants, Saidu Abubakar, 34 and Mustapha Yusuf, 31, both residents at Libya Road Barnawa, Kaduna, are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, the defendants committed the offences on May 2 at Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

Leo said the defendants stole 15 iron doors, a welding machine, six bags of cement and five cartons of tiles, property of the Complainant, Hajiya Farida Mohammed, valued at N860,000.

“The defendants were, however, caught at the point of selling the stolen items by men of the Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVIS),’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 285 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 285 provides three years imprisonment for conspiracy, while Section 217 stipulates four years for stealing.

The defendants, however, entered a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, in his ruling, granted the defendants a bail of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till June 14 for hearing.