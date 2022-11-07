Two men docked for allegedly poisoning 3,700 fishes

The police on Monday arraigned Sikiru Abideen, 52, and Kolawole Akintade, 54, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly poisoning 3,700 fishes.

The police charged the men, whose residential addresses were not provided, with conduct likely to cause breach of peace and cruelty to animal.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 4, 2022 at about 7.:15am at Oluyole area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by using chemical suspected to be poison to kill the fishes in a pond.

He alleged that the defendants administered the chemical in the fish pond.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d) and 495(d) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Oyekanmi adjourned the case until December 8, 2022 for hearing.





