Two men docked for allegedly destroying N4.5m rubber, kolanut plantation

Two men were on Thursday docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly damaging rubber and kolanut plantation worth N4.5million.

The police charged Sunday Anthony, 45 and Holo Osamese, 35 with four counts of trespass, felony, malicious damage and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on March. 13 around 9:30 a.m in Obagolu camp in Akotogbo, Ese-Odo in Ese-Odo Magisterial district conspired to commit a misdemeanor and felony.

He added that the defendants trespassed into a camp belonging to Dele Obajolu and Femi Obajolu and destroyed rubber and kolanut trees worth N4.5million and also stole coconuts worth N500, 000.

Orogbemi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 81, 516, 451 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and two sureties each in like sums.

He held that the sureties, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until May 16 for further hearing.