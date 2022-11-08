Two men docked for allegedly attempting to sodomise man

Two men appeared in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly attempting to sodomise a man.

The police charged Victor Adams, 25, and Bolaji Adebayo,27, with conspiracy and unlawful detention with intent to commit indecent assault.

They both however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 31 in Love Estate located in Iba town, Ojo in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants detained the nominal complainant, Ayobami Kolade, in a premises with plan to have sex with him against his will.

The prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm for help when he discovered their intention.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 144 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate, L J K Layeni adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.





