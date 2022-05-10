Two men docked for alleged theft

Two men – Ashiru Toheeb, 27, and Abiodun Olukosi, 35 – were on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a cellphone, N50,000 and cash of N70,000 from a police officer.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Dec. 8, 2021, at about 7.30 p.m. at Winners Bus-Stop, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and accomplices conspired and stole a Gionee cellphone, valued N50,000 and cash of N70,000 by picking the pocket of one Sgt. Daniel Peter.

He said the cell phone was later traced and recovered from the second defendant after the phone was tracked by the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until May 17 for further hearing.