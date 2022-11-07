Two  men docked for alleged N1.8m tricycle theft

Two unemployed men, Abel Essan, 25, and Emmanuel Charles, 20, who allegedly stole a tricycle worth N1.8 million, were Monday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants, whose residential address was not provided, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants and one other still at large, committed the offences on Oct. 8, at Igando bus stop, Igando, Lagos.

According to him, the defendants stole one tricycle with registration No. SMK 798 QL worth N1.8 million which belonged to the complainant, Theophilus Nwonye.

He alleged that the defendants stole the tricycle where it was parked.

Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment for the offence of stealing, while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of them must be a blood relative of the defendants.

Ariyo adjourned the case until November 15 for mention.





