The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested two men over suspicion of sending pornographic materials to a married woman.

A statement by the KSHB spokesman, Lawan Ibrahim, on Monday said the suspects were traced and arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with the board.

The statement said the married woman had informed the board’s officials that she did not know those sending the messages to her phone.

It said the Commander-General of the board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, ordered full investigation into the matter.

It said: “The board collected the phone numbers from her which led to the arrest of the two men at Unguwa Uku in Tarauni Local Government Area. The young men are between the age of 20 and 21.

“We have summoned their parents to speak with them and for them to pay keen attention on their wards’ way of life to avoid such behaviour in future.”

The board advised parents to avoid buying expensive phones for their children and always monitor their movements to shield them from mingling with bad friends