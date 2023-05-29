Two men arrested for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old to death over rubber slippers

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a 13-year old boy to death over rubber slippers ownership.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Sunday at about 6pm at Iganmu under the bridge.

He said the Ijora Badia Police Division got the information from a concerned member of the public that some youths were mobilising themselves to cause mayhem at Iganmu area.

The spokesperson said the crisis was caused by the alleged killing of 13-year-old boy identified as Ekene.

Hundeyin said a patrol team immediately went to the scene and met the victim in the pool of his blood.

He said: “Information at the scene indicated that the victim was allegedly stabbed by two boys over a minor issue concerning ownership of rubber slippers.

“It was also gathered that the suspects escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

“A credible Intel was emplaced which led to the arrest of duo of Ahmed, 28, and Umaru Abubakar, 18.

“The victim was examined, while a deep hole suspected to be injuries sustained from stabbing was seen on the right side of his chest.

“He was immediately rushed to Ajeromi General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Corpse was evacuated to Yaba General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

The image maker said that the scene was photographed, while suspects were taken to the station for interrogation, where they confessed to the crime.

Hundeyin said that the mother of the deceased, Chizoba Agu, of Railway Line, Ijora Badia, came to the hospital and identified the deceased as her son.

He said suspects would be transferred to the State Central Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation.

