Two men arraigned over alleged theft of cables worth N2m

Two men, Godspower Emmanuel, 18, and Shittu Lukmon, 27, were on Monday arraigned in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing armoured cables valued at N2 million.

Emmanuel who resides at Ifako-Ijaye, Gbagada, and Lukmon, residing at Alagbado, Lagos are being charged with stealing and conspiracy.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendants and others now at large, committed the offences on Dec. 4, 2022 in Gbagada.

Perezi alleged that Emmanuel, a security guard at Solto Guard and Gadget Security Company, Christabel Street, Sholuyi, Gbagada, stole the armored cables belonging to his employers.

He said that Lukmon received the cables from Emmanuel after he stole them.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O.A. Daodu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for further hearing.