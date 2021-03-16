Two men who allegedly participated in the #EndSars protest and attempted to set Ojo Local Government Secretariat on fire were on Tuesday brought before a Yaba Chief magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

They are Ugwumba Chimezie, 20, and Mbah Nicholas, 32.

They are facing three counts of riot, disobedience to lawful order issued by constituted authority and attempted arson.

William Ologun, a Prosecuting Lawyer with the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 23, 2020 at Ojo Police Station, Lagos.

According to him, the defendants were members of the #EndSars protests and they had hijacked the peaceful protest, using it to incite a riot.

He said that the defendants also disobeyed the 72-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government on Oct. 20, 2020.

Ologun further told the court that the defendants had attempted to set the Ojo Police Station on fire, but were arrested before they could light the station up.

He said the offences contravened Sections 45 (1), 123 and 342 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 342 imposes 14 years imprisonment for attempted arson, while 45(2) stipulates three years imprisonment for riot.

Magistrate A. Owolabi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the two sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Owolabi adjourned the case until April 30 for mention.