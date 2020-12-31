An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ court on Thursday, ordered the remand of Olaniyi Anu, 25, and Alobaloye Abidemi, 23, of no known address, at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a minor.

The police prosecutor, Insp Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on December 28 at Otun-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to waylay the 13-year-old victim, who was sent on an errand by her mother, and raped her.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre, pending the receipt of legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The pleas of the defendants were, however, not taken, but the Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending receipt of the legal advice.

He also adjourned the case to January 19, 2021 for mention.