Two men arraigned for alleged burglary, theft of N11.7m valuables

Two men, Abdulfatai Isah, 26, and Tunde Steven, 23, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing N11.79 million valuables.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and break-in.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that the defendants conspired and unlawfully broke into the apartment of one, Olamide Abimbola, and stole N11.79 million valuables.

John told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 2 at about 5.42 p.m. in Magodo Phase II, Lagos.

He submitted that the defendants broke into the apartment of the complainant through the window and took away his valuables.

“The defendants 30 pairs of shoes worth N9.7 million, an Apple laptop of N500,000, one gold ring worth N350,000, 20 pairs of native attires valued at N800,000, two pairs of suit worth N240,000, three clippers worth N200,000, totaling N11.79 million,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 287, 307, and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each and two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for mention.