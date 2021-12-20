Two members of kidnap syndicate terrorising Ogun community nabbed

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environ.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday in a statement.

The male suspects, 46-year-old Samuel Oke Abiodun and Denis Blessing, 28, were arrested following series of kidnap cases in Ijebu-Ode, Oyeyemi said.

He added that consequent upon the series of cases, the Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, gave a marching order to all the Divisional Police Officers in Ijebu-Ode to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act within the shortest possible time.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO Igbeba Division, CSP Musiliu Doga, and his crack detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led to the arrest of Blessing on December 8, 2021 in his house at Ijebu-Ode.

His arrest and confession led to the apprehension of Abiodun in his hideout, also at Ijebu-ode.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi said the two suspects confessed to having participated in four different kidnap operations in Ijebu-Ode.

He added: “They confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnapped one Alhaja Salam Mojisola on the 6th of December 2021 at the entrance of her house situated at Akinsanya Street Mobalufon Ijebu-Ode.

“They also confessed to the kidnapping of one Mrs Olaitan Daodu on the 26th of January 2021.

“Also, one Mrs Abimbola Bolanle Lateefat, the Deputy Director I.C.T department at Tai Solarin University of Education was also kidnapped by the gang on the 20th of May 2021.

“They also participated in kidnapping one Mrs Adegoke along Atan-Ijebu road.”

According to the duo, Oyeyemi said, their own assignment was to scout around, identify and monitor their would-be victim from their business places to their houses, and inform other members of the gang who will then block the victim, mostly at the entrance of their houses, and abduct such person.

A Toyota Camry, with registration number GGE 200 FN, which is their operational vehicle, has also been recovered.

Bankole, who commended the resilience of his men in smashing the syndicate, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the syndicate with a view to bringing them to justice.

He also assured the good people of Ogun State of police readiness to fish out any criminal hibernating within the State.