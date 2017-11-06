The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Two Mamelodi Sundowns players included in CAF Champions League team of tournament

By The Eagle Online
Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Denis Onyango and midfielder Percy Tau have been named in the 2017 CAF Champions League Team of the tournament which was announced on Sunday.
Both Onyango and Tau have also been nominated for CAF African Player of the Year award.
No Nigerian player was nominated, since their clubs —– Rangers and Rivers United —– failed to make it beyond the second round of the competition.
CAF Champions League Team of the Tournament:
Starting XI: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Farouk Chafai (USM Alger), Youssef Rabeh (Wydad), Hamdi Nagguez (Etoile du Sahel).
Amine Ben Amor (Etoile du Sahel) Brahim Nekkach (Wydad), Mohamed Ounajem (Wydad), Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Momen Zakaria (Al Ahly), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Esperance).
Substitutes: Zouhair Laaroubi (Wydad), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Hossam Ashour(Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Wydad), Oussama Darfalou (USM Alger), Fousseny Coulibaly (Esperance).

