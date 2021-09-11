Two male civil servants arraigned for sodomising man

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that two civil servants: Nasiru Isyaku, 48, and Lawal Uba, 31, who allegedly sodomised a 20-year-old man be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged them with criminal conspiracy, unnatural offence and constituting public nuisance.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad Datti adjourned the matter until September 15 for ruling in the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, told the court the defendants, who both live at Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters, Kano, committed the offence on July 15 at their residence.

Ado alleged that at about 5pm, the defendants deceived and lured the 20-year-old man into a room situated in Kofar Dan’agundi Quarters Kano and sodomised him.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence.

The offence, Ado said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 284 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Abubakar Isa, made an oral bail application and prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail, saying his clients will not jump bail.