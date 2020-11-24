Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of thieves that specialised in house breaking and theft.

It was learnt that on Sunday at about 7pm, one Zulaihat Iliyasu, 27, and Alhassan Iliyasu, 15, both of Sayako Quarters, Minna, Niger State, were accosted when they broke into three houses at Kwado Quarters, Katsina State and stole household items.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said in the course of investigation, large bunches of master keys were recovered from their (suspects) possession during police search.

The PPRO stated the suspects confessed to be members of an organised syndicate of thieves that specialised in house breaking and theft using master keys and have come from Niger State to Katsina State to perpetrate their nefarious crimes.

Isah added that investigation was ongoing.