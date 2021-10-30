Two male adults die in Anambra accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two male adults in a head-on collision between two vehicles which occurred at Ukpo, Awka-Enugu Expressway, Anambra.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, on Saturday.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to route violation or one-way driving.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a green Toyota car with registration number EDA 314 AE and unidentified driver of a red Honda SUV with registration number FGG 78 KJ.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Honda drove against traffic and rammed into the Toyota vehicle on a single carriage way.

“Four persons were involved in the crash including three male adults and one female adult.

“Out of the four persons, two sustained injuries and were rushed to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, by FRSC rescue team.

“Two male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their bodies deposited at the Morgue,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to obey traffic regulations and desist from one-way driving to prevent road accidents.