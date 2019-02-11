Two lovers found dead inside car again in Lagos

Two suspected lovers were in the early hours of Sunday found dead inside a car in Maryland Area of Lagos State.

The suspected lovers were discovered dead inside the car at about 8am, bringing back memories of a similar incident about two years ago at the back of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism in Ogba area of the state.

The man has been identified as Emmanuel Chetan, who works as Creative Director at Image World Visual, while the woman’s name was given as Annie Bose Akhadelor.

The image maker of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, has confirmed the development.

Oti said found in the car were Chetan’s Identity Card, his phone, alcoholic beverages and local concoctions suspected to be herbal mixtures.

He said the relatives of Akhadelor had been contacted.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed the Forensic Unit of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigative Department, Panti, Yaba to investigate the incident and report back within one week.

Oti added: “Their remains have been evacuated from the scene and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy to be carried out on them so as to ascertain the cause of their death.”