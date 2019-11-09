Femi Falana, lawyer to the Convener of #RevolutionNow Campaign, Omoyele Sowore, has mandated two lawyers from his legal team to take the Publisher of Sahara Reporters from the custody of the Department of State Services.

This was made known late on Friday.

This followed a disputed claim by the DSS in a statement that nobody turned up to take Sowore from its custody.

The statement was signed by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

However, Falana in response to the DSS statement directed two lawyers to take Sowore from the custody of the DSS on Saturday.

The legal team however appealed to the Sahara Reporters Publisher to stop his hunger strike in the custody of the DSS.

Falana said lawyers waited in vain on Friday after perfecting the bail conditions for the DSS to release Sowore.