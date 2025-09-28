Two Lagos drug kingpins arrested with cocaine, heroin, meth

Two drug kingpins: Victor Nwosa and Felix Chika Obiegbu, have been arrested by operatives of a Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after consignments of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine being prepared for export to Europe and beyond were recovered from their Lagos homes following weeks of intelligence and surveillance on their criminal networks.

While Nwosa, 64, parades himself as a successful textile merchant, Obiegbu, 49, is known as a businessman dealing in wine distribution.

But beneath their outward appearance is their hidden illicit drug business unearthed by NDLEA operatives after months of intelligence gathering on the two syndicates led by them.

At the time they were preparing their consignments for export, NDLEA-SOU operatives, who have for months put them under surveillance, swooped on them in different parts of Lagos.

Nwosa was arrested on September 17, 2025 at his 16, Femi Kila Street, Okota home, where 4.33 kilograms of heroin and 448 grams of cocaine were recovered during a search of his house.

In his case, Obiegbu was arrested on September 11 at his 5, Shada Shonefun Street, Aguda, Surulere home, where in the course of a search, 2.902 kilograms of methamphetamine were uncovered and seized.