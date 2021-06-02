Two suspected armed robbers were in the early hours of Tuesday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command while escaping with a vehicle they snatched in Lagos State.

Raymond Chukwudi and Ekene Okoro were arrested by men of the Federal Highway Patrol at Ajebandele, a boundary between Ogun and Ondo States during a stop-and-search operation.

The operatives stopped a Toyota Fortuner vehicle with registration number AGL 834 GU with three occupants.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on interrogation, the occupants, whose countenance looked suspicious, were unable to give satisfactory information about the vehicle.

The policemen then put a call across to the owner, whose phone number was seen on the particulars, for further enquiry.

Sensing that the game was over, one of the occupants took to his heels, while the other two were quickly apprehended.

When the vehicle owner was contacted, he explained that the robbers invaded his house at Iriferiogoma Street, Lakowe Phase 2, Ibeju Lekki, where they forcefully dispossessed him of the vehicle.

The two suspects were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Ogbere for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command, where the culprits will be prosecuted.