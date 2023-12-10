Two ladies nabbed with Cocaine, heroine, other drugs

Two ladies: Chiemenam Akusoba, 25, and Chidinma Ibenwa, 28, have been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency with Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cannabis sativa.

The ladies were arrested on December 9, 2023 with the drugs having a combined weight of 15.8503kg.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Akubosa and Ibenwa were arrested in Umuogbu in Nnobi and Onitsha, both in Anambra State, respectively.

Babafemi equally disclosed that three suspects: Monday John, 50; Maryam Adang, 48; and Mohammed Lawal Musa, 36, were arrested in different parts of Kaduna State.

While John was arrested with 28.4kg cannabis on December 7, Adang was nabbed with 18.6kg of same substance on December 9, same day Musa, an indigene of Damagaran, Niger Republic, was arrested with 34 kilograms of cannabis sativa along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway while he was on his way to Niger Republic with the exhibit.

In Kogi State, a 20-year-old, Adamu Nuhu, was arrested on December 3 along Okene- Lokoja-Abuja Expressway while moving from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Kaduna State with 2,700 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 11,900 pills of tramadol 225mg; and 100mg as well as 124,000 tablets of diazepam.

In Borno State, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 81,975 pills of tramadol from two suspects: Mohammed Abubakar, 25; Hassan Mohammed, 25, both in Response Area, Bayo town.

Suleman Hamidu, 27, was nabbed by personnel of the Nigerian Army in a follow up operation in Mubi town, Adamawa State.

Taye Ali, 43, and Okon Peter, 60, were arrested with 97kg cannabis at Kanisuru, Ipele area of Ondo State on December 9, while Nnabuke Christian, 29, was nabbed with 46,000 tabs of diazepam, 4,900 pills of tramadol and 6,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection at Gwagwalada area of the FCT Abuja.

The suspect admitted that the consignment was for onward supply to illegal miners at Sabongarin Doguwa in Kano State.

The War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign of the Agency continued in equal measure in schools, markets, worship places and other points across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA town hall sensitisation lecture by Zone N Command in conjunction with the Rivers State Command of the NDLEA for principals of secondary schools in Rivers State; WADA sensitisation lecture at Community Basic School, Abojupa Idi Igba Ilora, Oyo State; WADA advocacy lecture for students of Obalaoye Junior and Senior Secondary School, Ede, Osun State; students of Government Secondary School, Michika, Adamawa State; WADA sensitisation town hall meeting with principals of secondary schools in Cross River State; WADA sensitisation lecture at Government Girls Day Secondary School, Gusau, Zamfara State; and same lecture for traders at Cow Market, Awka, Anambra State.