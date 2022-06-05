Two ladies among suspects arrested for possession of illicit drugs

Two ladies, Abe Ujiro, 25, and Omoro Joy, 26, were among three suspects arrested in Isoko North Local government area of Delta State for being in possession of illicit drugs.

The ladies, alongside Alex Johnholt 32, were arrested by Operatives of Crack Surveillance, Delta State Police Command.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright explained that the suspects were arrested on 1st June 2022, at2:30 pm, after the Crack Surveillance Operatives raided a criminal hideout at Okwagbe Community in Isoko North LGA, Delta State.

He said: “During the raid, three suspects namely; Alex Johnholt , Abe Ujiro and Omoro Joy were arrested. At least 105 wraps of SK weeds, six wraps of loud, 16 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine, four wraps of Indian hemp, four litres of monkey tail, 60 packs of razlers, and one Indian hemp grinding device were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Also, operatives attached to the Command’s Safe Delta Tactical Squad deployed to head-bridge, the boundary between Delta and Anambra states, while on ‘Stop and Search’ duty at the head-bridge, intercepted Innocent Uboh, driving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration Number FGG 645 ZV, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He was subjected to search and upon searching the vehicle, 1124 rounds of live cartridges, 20 bottles of codeine, and other illicit drugs were recovered.

The suspects claimed that the cartridges belonged to a man named Monday Adibeli, 61, in Ogume. On the strength of this information, Operatives were deployed to Ogume where the alleged owner if the cartridges was arrested.

Bright said: “Similarly on 1st June, at 11:30am, Police Operatives attached to Bomadi Divisional Patrol team while on routine ‘Stop and Search’ duty along Bomadi/Oboro road, intercepted a motorcycle rider carrying three passengers. The team subjected them to a search during which a English Pistol was recovered from one of the passengers named Destiny Ebibo, 22. One red beret suspected to be of the Icelanders confraternity was also recovered from the other suspect named George Terrence, 22. They have been taken into custody and investigation is ongoing.”