Two labourers docked over alleged theft, assault on dispatch rider

Two Labourers, Mohammed Yakubu and Jibrin Amadu were on Tuesday arraigned before a Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting and stealing from a dispatch rider

The defendants, both 25 years old and residents of Yarkasuwa Gwarinpa, Abuja, are facing three counts bordering on joint act, theft and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Joseph Urama of Saburi Dei-Dei, Abuja, reported the matter at Galadima Police Station on March. 22, at about 9:00 p.m.

Ogada said the defendants also committed the offence on the same date, at about 8:20 p.m in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The prosecutor alleged that while the complainant was riding to Gwarinpa Estate to deliver items ordered by clients, the defendants jumped out of a bush, accosted Urama with a cutlass and knife.

He told the court that the complainant sustained severe injury to his head and body after the defendants assaulted him, and ran away with the motorcycle including the branded dispatch box.

He listed other items stolen to include, head, knee and elbow protector, a pair of shoes, rain coat, customer’s food, a wallet containing two ATM cards and cash of N40, 000.

The prosecutor further alleged that the complainant spent N21, 500 on medical treatment at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja, adding that the total value of items stolen was N355, 600.

He said on March 22, the defendants were arrested and during interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came about the items found at their possession.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 288 and 245 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety each in like sum.

In addition, he directed that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, to be verified by the registrar of the court and the prosecutor.

Ola adjourned the case until June 28, for hearing.