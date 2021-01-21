Two labourers, Michael James and Godwin David, who allegedly burgled a shop and stole four laptops and five phones worth N1,540,000, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

James, 28 and David, 26, who both reside at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 5 at Hamza Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Leo said the defendants burgled the shops of the complainant, Francis Daniel, and stole the items.

“The defendants were caught by some security guards while trying to escape with the stolen laptops and phones,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said the offences contravened Sections 278 and 411 of the Kaduna State Criminal Law, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail in sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until February 2 for hearing.