The Kaduna State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of two persons and kidnap of three others at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incidence in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo said at about 2340hrs on Friday, some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru LGA.

He said: “The bandits shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady and took away three others.”

He disclosed that patrol teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

Sabo said investigation revealed that the victims, along with twelve others, were tourists from Lagos, adding that the incident happened during the after party at the castle located at the Hill Top.

He said: “Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the police in the area as traditionally done.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appealed to members of the public to assist the police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous acts.