About 1,613 houses at the Muna Garage Internally Displaced Persons camp in Maiduguri, Borno State have been gutted by fire.

Two persons who sustained severe burns died from their wounds.

The Chairperson of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Yabawa Kolo, said the incidence happened on the eve of the Eid-El-Fitr.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who visited the camp to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the fire, said the incessant fire incidences in makeshift camps further underscores why they should be completely closed in the state.

Zulum said the Federal Government has approved the construction 10,000 housing units across the state with the affected population in mind.

He said the construction will commence immediately funds are released to bring an end to the idea of living in temporary shelters.