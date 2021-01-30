Two persons have been killed in the crisis rocking Shogoye/Akobi areas of Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Fadeyi said a 60-year-old woman, Modupe Daramola, who was coming from a Celestial Church of Christ branch in Akobi area on Monday was hit with pellets from a locally-made gun fired by one of the hoodlums during the clashes and died instantly.

Some others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Subsequently, personnel from Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters were deployed on Thursday to effect the arrest of two notorious miscreants who were said to have been deeply involved in the crisis.

Following the arrest, one of the thugs, popularly known as Packaging, led some others, numbering about 30, to attack the police team.

They forcefully took the two arrested thugs from the police team.

In a bid to escape being lynched, the police personnel fired shots into the air to escape.

At about 12:20pm, one Akeem in company of some angry miscreants invaded the Police Station to report that his younger brother was shot.

The miscreants attempted to attack Mapo Police Station, while some cars at the junction leading to the street of the station were damaged.

The mob was thereafter repelled by Police personnel who were strategically positioned to prevent the Station from being attacked.

Shortly after, at about 1:50pm, the corpse of one 20-year-old Badmus Rasheed was brought to the Police Station by the angry mob that was earlier repelled from attacking the station.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko has appealed to parents and guardians in the two areas to warn their wards to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Onadeko said personnel of the police and other security agencies have been massively deployed to forestall further crises.